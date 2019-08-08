Oil ETF named after T. Boone Pickens goes renewable

The NYSE Pickens Oil Response Fund (BOON +1.7% ), named for Texas oilman T. Boone Pickens, is morphing into a renewable energy ETF and out of fossil fuels.

As of Aug. 14, 2019, the exchange-traded fund will become the Pickens Morningstar Renewable Energy Response Fund and will trade under the symbol "RENW".

The rebranded ETF will seek to "identify companies that are leaders in the transition to a low-carbon economy and that reflects a broader universe of industries than traditional `renewable energy' indexes," according to an SEC filing.

That's a switch from the current ETF that "seeks to identify companies whose performance is positively correlated with changes (increases or decreases) in the price of ICE Brent Crude Oil Futures."

"The Morningstar North America Renewable Energy Index that underlies this ETF stays true to the broader secular trend toward increased renewable energy adoption, while the index construction provides a wider range of sector and industry exposures, providing investors access to a more inclusionary view of the theme," said Sanjay Arya, head of Indexes at Morningstar in an emailed statement.