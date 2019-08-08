Nickel price skyrockets on Indonesian export ban fears

Nickel prices surged more than 7% on the London Metal Exchange today to their highest close in more than a year following overnight reports about a ban on ore exports from major supplier Indonesia.

Three-month nickel contracts on the LME rose as high as $16,690/metric ton before settling at $15,880/mt, capping a nearly 50% YTD gain.

Reuters reported the Indonesian government could impose an export ban on nickel ore sooner than expected by the market, raising the potential for tighter supply next year, according to analysts.

Indonesia originally planned to ban exporting nickel ore by 2022, as part of the country's plan to build up its manufacturing base by using its raw resources.

Nickel prices already were rising this year due to a mix of worldwide supply disruptions and higher demand for the metal from the electric vehicle market.

Potentially relevant tickers include VALE, BHP, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:SOUHY, XME, PICK, JJN