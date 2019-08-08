Nat gas bounces off three-year lows after smaller than forecast build

U.S. natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) settled more than 2% higher after government data showed a smaller than expected storage build last week combined with record power demand in Texas and forecasts for hotter weather in late August.

Front-month Nymex gas futures rose 2.2% to settle at $2.128/MBtu; Monday's $2.070/MBtu close was the lowest settle since May 2016.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said utilities added a less than forecast 55B cf of gas into storage during the week ended Aug. 2, which boosted stockpiles to nearly 2.69T cf, 4% below the five-year average of 2.8T cf for this time of year.

In Texas, electric demand was expected to reach record levels today amid a heat wave, according the state's power grid operator.

Analysts say gas futures have traded near multi-year lows since May because record production and mild spring weather allowed utilities to inject huge amounts of gas into storage, shrinking a large inventory deficit and removing concerns about shortages in the winter even though power demand and liquefied natural gas exports are on track to hit all-time highs this year.

Gas-focused equities include CHK, SWN, AR, COG, EQT, RRC, GPOR

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, GAZB