Sesen Bio +5.1% after positive Vicinium trial data

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) is up 5.1% after hours after reporting positive early data from its Phase 3 VISTA trial of Vicinium for treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The company's on track for an anticipated initiation of BLA submission in Q4, it says.

The data reported is preliminary primary and secondary endpoint data from the trial, supporting a strong benefit-risk profile for the use of Vicinium in patients with bacillus Calmette-Guerin unresponsive NMIBC.

“After two very positive meetings with the FDA in the second quarter, we are now focused on initiating the BLA submission for Vicinium in the fourth quarter under an Accelerated Approval pathway with Rolling Review,” says CEO Dr. Thomas Cannell.