Exxon Indonesia block may produce more than estimated capacity

Production from Exxon Mobil's (XOM +2.7% ) Cepu block may exceed its capacity of 220K bbl/day this year to reach 235K bbl/day, says Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator.

Potential reserves at the block are bigger than initially estimated after a re-evaluation, and XOM is conducting a test until November to determine the ability of the facility and wells to safely increase production, according to the regulator.

XOM had targeted production of 216K bbl/day of crude from the Cepu block in the current fiscal year.