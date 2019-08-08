Mattel pulls planned bond sale; shares plunge

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) -9.4% after-hours following the cancellation of a planned bond sale because of "an anonymous whistleblower letter."

MAT said in an SEC filing that it is pulling the sale of $250M in senior notes due 2027 to allow it to investigate the items discussed in the letter, without offering further details.

MAT had announced the sale last week and was expected to close the deal today.

The company has ~$3B of debt on its books, with ~$250M coming due next year; it had planned to refinance its 2020 obligation with the pulled bond.