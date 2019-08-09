Facebook news tab coming this fall

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has confirmed it's working on a news tab to deliver "trustworthy news" to users that will launch this fall.

It follows a WSJ report that said the social network had approached numerous news outlets like ABC News, Dow Jones, The Washington Post and Bloomberg about paying them as much as $3M annually to license their news articles.

The tab would give news high prominence on Facebook, alongside core features like the News Feed (which includes updates from friends), Messenger and Watch (for videos).