Huawei launches its own operating system

Huawei has launched its own operating system - the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS - at the Huawei Developers Conference 2019.

The system can be used across different devices from smartphones to smart speakers, and is part of Huawei's play into the so-called Internet of Things.

It may also shield the company after being placed on a U.S. blacklist, which essentially restricts some U.S. companies from selling their products - like Google's Android - to the Chinese tech giant.