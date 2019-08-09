Saudi Aramco IPO back on front burner?

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) is expected to hold its first ever investor call Monday after meeting this week with bankers on its potential IPO.

A source told CNBC that Aramco is trying to bring forward its offering, but it remains subject to oil prices, stock market conditions and the global economy.

It's a cornerstone of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan to diversify the Saudi economy. He's is pushing for a $2T valuation of Aramco, while bankers see an average value closer to $1.5T.