Setback for Iran-Europe payments channel

European efforts to launch a payments channel to facilitate trade with Iran has suffered a fresh setback when the German former diplomat who was set to take over as the new chief of Instex was forced to pull out at the last moment.

It follows revelations in the German daily Bild of a recent YouTube interview in which Bernd Erbel voiced sympathy for Iran along with pointed criticism of Israel.

Instex was launched in January as part of a broader effort by Germany, France and Britain - the so-called E3 - to preserve the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran after the U.S. abandoned the deal last year.