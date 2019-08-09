Surprising growth in Japan, but concerns remain

The Bank of Japan likely heaved a sigh of relief following data that revealed strong annualized GDP growth of 1.8% in Q2, which was much better than a median forecast for a 0.4% growth.

However, the BOJ has "pretty limited" options if the trade friction between China and the U.S. becomes worse, according to chief Japan strategist at Goldman Sachs, Kathy Matsui.

Short-term interest rates in Japan have been unchanged at -0.1% since the BOJ adopted negative interest rates in January 2016.

Nikkei +0.4% 20,685.

