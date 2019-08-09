IEA cuts oil demand growth forecasts

"Growing evidence of an economic slowdown" has caused global oil demand to grow at its slowest pace since the financial crisis, according to the International Energy Agency.

It now expects oil demand growth to reach 1.1M barrels per day in 2019 and 1.3M bpd in 2020 (a downward revision of 100K bpd for this year and 50K bpd for next year).

"Meanwhile, the prospects for a political agreement between China and the United States on trade have worsened. This could lead to reduced trade activity and less oil demand growth."

Crude futures +0.2% to $52.62/bbl.

