Chase Bank 'forgives' Canadian credit card debt

Chase Bank, which is operated by JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), has agreed to "forgive" the outstanding credit card debt of its Canadian cardholders as part of the U.S. bank's move to exit the Canadian credit card market.

An alternative would have been to sell the debt to a third party, but the company felt that simply cancelling the debt entirely "was a better decision for all parties, including and most importantly our customers," said Maria Martinez, VP of communications for Chase Card Services.