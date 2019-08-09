Renewed jitters turn futures around

There's a bunch of news weighing on markets today, although Asian shares caught the tail end of yesterday's big Wall Street rally.

The latest? The White House is reportedly delaying a decision on whether to allow U.S. companies to do business with Huawei, while China released weaker economic data and pegged the yuan north of the $7 mark for the second consecutive session.

European sentiment was also hit by news of the collapse of Italy's coalition government, as well as GDP figures showing that the British economy contracted for the first time since late 2012.