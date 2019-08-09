Pork producers win dismissal of price-fixing suit

Federal Judge John Tunheim has dismissed antitrust lawsuits accusing several U.S. pork companies of conspiring to limit supply in the $20B-a-year market, in order to inflate prices and their own profits at the expense of consumers and other purchasers.

Plaintiffs failed to show "parallel conduct" among the companies - whose combined U.S. market share exceeds 80% - to suggest they had conspired beginning in 2009 to fix prices.

The defendants included Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), the JBS (OTCQX:JBSAY), WH Group's (OTCPK:WHGLY) Smithfield Foods, and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), among others.