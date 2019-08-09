BlackLine prices offering of $435M of convertible senior notes

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) has priced $435M of 0.125% convertible senior unsecured notes due August 1, 2024.

Iinitial purchasers over-allotment is an additional $65M of the notes.

The sale of the notes is expected to close on August 13.

Interest payable semiannually in arrears on February 1 and August 1 of each year, beginning on February 1, 2020, at a rate of 0.125% per year.

Net proceeds estimated be ~$423.41M (or $486.79M if the initial purchasers exercise their option in full) and ~$40.15M of the net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and potential acquisitions and strategic transactions.