PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices 8M equity offering, shares down 4% premarket

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has priced an underwritten public offering of 8M common shares of beneficial interest for total estimated gross proceeds of ~$174M (or ~$200M if underwriters option exercised in full).

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.2M shares.

Closing date is expected to occur on August 13.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including funding its investment activity, which may include investments in credit risk transfer securities, mortgage servicing rights, mortgage-backed securities and new products such as home equity lines of credit or prime, non-qualified mortgage loans, as well as the repayment of indebtedness and working capital.