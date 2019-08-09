New Carolin Gold upsizes previously announced unit offering

The offering initially announced on May 23 by New Carolin Gold (OTCPK:LADFF) has been upsized to 15M Units offering at a price of $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1.35M.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and a one share purchase warrant with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of thirty six months from closing.

Proceeds of the Unit offering will be used to continue drilling the Company's Ladner Gold Project in southwestern British Columbia and general working capital.