Novo Nordisk Q2 top-line up 10%

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q2 results (DKK): Revenues: 30,036M (+9.6%); Diabetes care and obesity: 25,236M (+9.6%); Biopharmaceuticals: 4,800M (+9.7%).

Net Income: 9,595M (-7.2%); EPS: 4.03 (-5.4%); CF Ops: 15,039M (-4.6%).

Long-acting insulin: 5,411M (+1%); Fast-acting insulin: 4,758M (-4%); Premix insulin: 2,560M (-1%); Human insulin: 2,180M (-7%); Total GLP-1: 7,740M (+31%); Obesity (Saxenda): 1,462M (+66%); Haemophilia: 2,670M (+16%); Growth disorders (Norditropin): 1,758M (+3%).

2019 Guidance: Sales growth: 4% - 6% from 2% - 5%; Operating profit: 4% - 6% from 2% - 6%; CAPEX: Around DKK9B (unch); Free cash flow: 30B - 34B from 29B - 34B.

