Colony Capital puts industrial portfolio up for sale

As part of its strategic review, Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) has hired advisers to market the company's multi-billion dollar industrial portfolio for sale, which may include the related management platform.

Seeks to complete sale by the end of the year.

Colony says there has been significant appreciation in the value of its industrial portfolio driven by favorable operating fundamentals and strong investor demand for light industrial assets.

The company is seeking to complete a sale by the end of 2019, however, no assurances can be made that a sale can be completed within the timeframe contemplated, or at all.

With these anticipated proceeds, the Company may redeploy a portion of the proceeds into higher total return strategies (e.g. digital infrastructure, emerging markets and energy) and may further consider the reduction of corporate leverage.

