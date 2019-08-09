Nektar downgraded on concerns with durability of treatment effect for NKTR-214

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) initiated with Outperform rating at William Blair.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) initiated with Buy rating and $30 (57% upside) price target at BTIG Research.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) initiated with Buy rating and $27 (40% upside) price target at BTIG Research.
Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) initiated with Buy rating and $37 (167% upside) price target at BTIG.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) initiated with Buy rating and $37 (19% upside) price target at BTIG.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) upgraded to Buy with a C$22 (20% upside) price target at PI Financial. Upgraded to Hold with a C$17 price target at Canaccord.
Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR) downgraded to Market Perform with a $27 (16% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.
Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEMKT:CVRS) downgraded to Market Perform with a $4.28 (flat) price target at Cowen. Shares down 1% premarket.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) downgraded to Hold with a $23 (22% downside risk) price target at Jefferies. Downgraded to Neutral with a $33 price target at JPMorgan. Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho Securities. Shares down 30% premarket on concerns of diminishing patient responses to NKTR-214 (bempegaldesleukin).
Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) downgraded to Neutral with a $25 (14% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch. Shares down 5% premarket after Q2 miss and guidance cut.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) downgraded to Hold at Laidlaw. Shares up 4% premarket.
