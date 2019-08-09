Wedbush more than halves ANGI target

Wedbush downgrades ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from Outperform to Neutral and slashes the price target from $22 to $10.

Analyst Ygal Arounian cites the threat of Google changing its search results, resulting in higher marketing costs and competitive pressure for ANGI.

Arounian: "It’s now more costly to acquire customers and we don’t see this headwind tailing off in the near-term."

ANGI shares closed yesterday down 25.3% to $9.41 after reporting a miss-and-lower report on Wednesday and parent company IAC considering a spin-off. ANGI has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.