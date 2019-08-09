Hospitality Properties Q2 RevPAR declines, partly due to renovations

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Q2 normalized FFO per share of $1.03 fell from $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.
Q2 total revenue of $610.6M vs. $612.0M a year earlier.
Hotel operating revenue of $541.7M rose from $529.6M.
Q2 comparable hotel RevPAR of $100.78 fell 2.1% from $102.90 in the year-ago quarter.
RevPAR decline due in part to occupancy decreases from 14 hotels under renovation, nine of which were relatively higher contributing full-service hotels that affected IHG, Sonesta, and Raddisson Hotel Group portfolios.
Q2 adjusted EBITDAre declined 3.5% Y/Y to $219.0M.
Expects to exit its relationship with Wyndham and to rebrand or sell its 22 hotels currently managed by Wyndham.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
Previously: Hospitality Properties FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox