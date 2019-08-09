RMR Group Q3 adjusted EBITDA falls 6.9% Y/Y

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of 53 cents, in-line with consensus, decreased from 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $143.7M, beating the average analyst estimate of $133.1M, more than doubled from $62.1M a year earlier.

Q3 total expenses of $123.8M tripled from $40.3M a year ago, mostly from $85.7M of other client company reimbursable expenses, reflecting the adoption of ASC 606 accounting standard.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $26.5M fell from $28.5M a year earlier; adjusted EBITDA margin of 56.6% improved from 56.1% a year ago.

RMR Group had total assets under management of $30.6B at June 30, 2019 vs. $30.0B at June 30, 2018.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

