Diplomat Pharmacy up 5% premarket on revenue beat

Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Q2 results: Revenues: $1,287.6M (-9.1%); Specialty segment: $1,215.8M (-1.5%); PBM segment: $90.3M (-52.1%).

Net Loss: ($159.5M); Loss Per Share: ($2.13); Quick Assets: $5.8M (-38.9%); CF Ops: $43.1M (+138.1%).

2019 Guidance: Revenue: $4.7B - 5B; Specialty segment revenue: $4.4B - 4.6B; PBM segment revenue: $0.325B - 0.375B; Net loss: ($201M) - ($191M) from ($49M) - ($33M); non-GAAP EBITDA: $87M - 93M from $110M - 116M; EPS: ($2.65) - ($2.55) from ($0.65) - ($0.44).

The Company plans to explore strategic alternatives.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

