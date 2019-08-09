Ubiquiti -6.6% after revenue miss, $500M buyback

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) -6.6% reports preliminary Q4 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

Capital allocation: The board approves an up to $500M common stock buyback and a $0.30/share cash dividend payable on August 26 to shareholders of record on August 19. UBNT intends to pay dividends of at least $0.30/share after the close of each quarter in FY20.

Move: UBNT will change its name to Ubiquiti and move from the NYSE to the Nasdaq under the ticker "UI", effective August 20.

Press release.