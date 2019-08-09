More on Fluent Q2 results

Fluent FLNT Q2 revenue grew 24% Y/Y to $70.6M.

Media margin rose 4% Y/Y to $22.9M; but declined 610 bps to 32.5%.

Q2 overall margin: Operating declined 453 bps to 3.5% and Adj. EBITDA also declined 538 bps to 13.7%.

Q2 expenses: Sales & marketing -3.1% Y/Y to $3.1M, G&A +14.4% Y/Y to $10.3M.

Net loss from continuing operations was at $0.72M (-72.3% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents came to $21.8M at June end.

2019 Outlook: Revenue of $277-285M (+11%-14% Y/Y); Media margin of $93-98 & Adj. EBITDA of $37-$42M.

