Beyond Meat said to scrap plan to enter Japan

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has shelved plans to enter Japan as it chooses to focus more on the U.S. market, according to Japanese trading house Mitsui.

Mitsui, which bought a small stake in BYND in 2016, says it had planned to partner with the company to sell plant-based meat alternatives in Japan, but there is no longer such a project.

Japanese consumers generally eat less meat than Americans and their cuisine features items such as tofu, but vegan and vegetarian diets are uncommon.