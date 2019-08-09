Lexicon Pharma up 7% premarket on positive Zynquista data

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to pooled data from its inTandem1 and inTandem2 clinical trials evaluating Zynquista (sotagliflozin) in adult type 1 diabetics. The results were recently published in the journal Diabetes Care.

Biomarker data suggest that the dual SGLT-1 and SGLT-2 inhibitor may reduce cardiovascular risk and the progression of chronic kidney disease.

The company is responsible for all Zynquista development for type 1 diabetes while licensee Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has type 2 diabetes. Sanofi recently notified it that it intends to terminate the partnership but Lexicon considers the notice invalid and Sanofi to be in breach of the contract.