Kraft Heinz falls as Guggenheim turns bear (updated)
Aug. 09, 2019 The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
- Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) falls 4.8% after Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet downgrades the stock to sell from neutral following the food company's disappointing H1 results.
- Sees potential for more "bad news" as the new CEO attempts a turnaround, noting the company's "precarious situation" due to high debt burden, brands in need of heavy investment, and cash flow that's "insufficient to fund all those urgencies concurrently."
- In the past six months KHC fell 35% vs. consumer staples sector median performance of 0%.
- Quant rating Neutral; SA Author average rating Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 2 Bearish)