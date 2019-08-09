Kraft Heinz -2.6% as Guggenheim turns bear

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) falls 2.6% in premarket trading after Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet downgrades the stock to sell from neutral following the food company's disappointing H1 results.

Sees potential for more "bad news" as the new CEO attempts a turnaround, noting the company's "precarious situation" due to high debt burden, brands in need of heavy investment, and cash flow that's "insufficient to fund all those urgencies concurrently."

In the past six months KHC fell 35% vs. consumer staples sector median performance of 0%.

Quant rating Neutral; SA Author average rating Neutral (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 2 Bearish)