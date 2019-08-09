Iron ore price plunges 12% on the week for biggest drop in 16 months

  • China's iron ore futures fall for the seventh straight day to wrap up their biggest weekly drop since March 2018, with the most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropping as much as 5.4% to 628 yuan/metric ton ($89.11) and closing -3.8% on 639 yuan/mt.
  • China's July iron ore imports surged 21% from June to 91M, the highest level since January, boosted by growing shipments from Australia and Brazil.
  • Meanwhile, the most-active October construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed at 3,591 yuan/mt, down 3.3%, as China's steel inventories as of Aug. 8 rose 10% from a month earlier to 12.99M mt.
  • Relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY
