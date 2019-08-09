Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade

  • TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) falls 2.6% in premarket trading after Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell downgrades AMTD and E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) to hold from buy as the outlook for interest rates worsen and competition heats up with Fidelity advertising higher sweep deposit rates in money-market funds.
  • Also notes uncertain strategy for AMTD after CEO Tim Hockey's plan to leave in February.
  • Cboe Global (NYSE:CBOE), CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) are now Bedell's only buy-rated stocks.
  • Quant rating for AMTD is Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (7 Buy, 4 Outperform, 9 Hold).
  • Quant rating for ETFC is Neutral; before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (5 Buy, 8 Outperform, 3 Hold).

This was corrected on 01/31/2022 at 2:00 PM. Corrects name of bank that downgraded the stocks in headline.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.