Farfetch plunges after cutting gross merchandise value growth outlook

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) -38.3% pre-market, poised to open at an all-time low, as a Q2 loss, a large acquisition, disappointing outlook and a decision to limit promotional activity combine to spook investors.

FTCH says Q2 gross merchandise value jumped 44% Y/Y to $488.5M and platform GMV also climbed 44% to $484.3M, but the company cuts growth expectations for the full year, now seeing GMV of ~$2.1B (+50% Y/Y), platform GMV of $1.91B-$1.95B (+37%-40% vs. previous guidance for +41%), and adjusted EBITDA loss margin of 15%-17% vs. previous guidance of ~16%-17% of adjusted revenues.

The company also says COO Andrew Robb is stepping down after nine years in the role.