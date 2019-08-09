Trade Desk -2.4% as Raymond James cuts to Market Perform

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is 2.4% lower premarket in continuing action after its Q2 beat-and-raise from yesterday evening.

Raymond James downgraded shares to Market Perform from Outperform.

Other analysts moved to raise price targets. Susquehanna raised its target to $340, implying 24% upside. And D.A. Davidson boosted to $305 vs. yesterday's close of $273.67.

Among softer targets, RBC Capital raised its price to $250, and Nomura/Instinet raised its target to $165.

While sell-side analysts overall rate it Outperform and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

