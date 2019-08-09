Melinta down 12% premarket on EPS miss

Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Q2 results: Revenues: $16M (+33.3%); Product sales: $13.8M (+50.0%); Contract research: $2.1M (-27.6%).

Net Loss: ($36.2M) (+35.1%); loss/share: ($3.07) (+55.6%); Quick Assets: $90.3M (+10.4%).

CF Ops: ($63M) (+40.4%).

The Company is not providing any financial guidance for FY 2019.

Key 2019 milestones:

FDA approval for Baxdela for the treatment of CABP in adults by October 24, 2019.

European Commission approval decision for delafloxacin (to be marketed under the brand name Quofenix) for ABSSSI.

Country approvals for Baxdela in South America and Central America.

Shares are down 12% premarket.

