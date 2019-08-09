Goldman Sachs dips into subprime lending with Apple Card - CNBC

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.4% ), which decides who can get the Apple Card, is accepting some applications from borrowers with less-than-pristine credit scores, CNBC reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple wanted Goldman to create a technology platform that would approve as many of its 100M-plus U.S. iPhone users as possible, within the bounds of regulations and responsible lending, they said.

Goldman is using software firm Provenir to facilitate credit decisions.

The bank won't provide more credit to a person than their profile suggests they can handle, one person with knowledge of the firm's plans told CNBC.

