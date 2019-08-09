Organogenesis up 8% on Q2 results

Thinly traded Organogenesis (ORGO +7.7% ) is up on light volume in early trade following its Q2 report released this morning. Highlights:

Revenue: $64.9M (+49%); Advanced Wound Care: $55.2M (+50%); Surgical & Sports Medicine: $9.7M (+46%).

PuraPly sales: $29.7M (+133%).

Net loss: ($9.6M); loss/share: ($0.11).

2019 guidance: Revenue: $250M - 262M from $249M - 262M; Advanced Wound Care: $219M - 224M; Surgical & Sports Medicine: $31M - 38M; PuraPly: $110M - 120M.

Previously: Organogenesis Holdings EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Aug. 9)