More on Silvercorp Metals Q1 earnings

Silvercorp (SVM +2.8% ) Q1 sales was up slightly by 1% Y/Y to $45.6M, led by increase in metals sold, largely offset by 6% decrease in silver, 25% decrease in lead, and 40% decrease in zinc realized selling prices.

Silver produced and sold was up 27% to ~1.9M ounces, gold up 43% to 1,000 ounces, lead expanded 20% to 17.8M pounds, and zinc increased 15% to 7.3M pounds.Ore production increased 9%.

Overall gross margin declined ~1,000bps to 45%.

Witnessed increase in cash production cost per tonne of ore processed to $68.85 from $69.05.Mined 257,392 tonnes of ore, an increase of 9% mainly due to 13% increase in ore mined at the Ying Mining District; ore milled was up 9% to 259,542 tonnes.

Consolidated mining and cash mining costs of $77.40 and $55.45 per tonne, were up 4% and 2%, respectively, due to overall 3% increase in the mining contractors’ rate and more ore mined using resuing mining method at the GC Mine.

Milling and cash milling costs declined 12% and 9% to $12.49 and $10.63 per tonne, respectively.

Cash production cost per tonne of ore processed was $68.85, a slight decrease from $69.05, and below FY2020 annual guidance of $71.80.

AISC per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, jumped from $0.41M to $5.69.

Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was negative $2.17, compared to negative $7.54, mainly due to decrease of $5.42 per ounce resulting from lower by-product metal prices and more sales volume of silver.

Cash flow from operations stood at $19.9M

