Enerplus +5% on Q2 earnings beat, raises 2019 production guidance

Enerplus (ERF +5.2% ) Q2 production increased 8.4% Y/Y to average 100,694 Boe/day, including oil and natural gas liquids production of 52,861 bbls/day (91% oil), exceeding the high-end of the Company's guidance, driven by higher volumes from North Dakota and Marcellus.

Cash flow from operating activities of $237M expanded from $142M in Q2 2018 and adjusted funds flow was $186M higher than last year of $174M.

The company says that North Dakota production is expected to meaningfully build in Q3 due to the timing of several well completions activity, with volumes moderating into Q4.

Enerplus increased its annual production guidance to 99,000 to 102,000 BOE/day, up from prior guidance of 97,000 - 101,000 BOE/day and narrowed its liquids production guidance to 54,000 to 55,500 bbls/day from 53,500 to 56,000 bbls/day.

Reduced its 2019 operating expense guidance to $7.90/BOE, from $8.00 per BOE and cash G&A guidance to $1.45/BOE down from $1.50/BOE.

Also, tightened 2019 capital spending guidance to $610M - $630M, from $590M - $630M

