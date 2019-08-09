NetEase +1.4% amid post-earnings upgrades

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is up 1.4% today as analysts react to its profit beat with upgrades.

UOB Kay Hian upgraded its recommendation on the company's ADRs to Buy, from Hold; it set a price target lower, however, to $270.27. That currently implies 12% upside.

BOCOM meanwhile also upgraded to Buy, from Neutral. It's boosted its price target to $256, implying 6% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate the ADRs Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish as well; NTES has a Quant Rating of Neutral.