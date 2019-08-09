Restaurant Brands slides 4.2% after secondary offering upsized

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) slumps 4.2% after the public offering of its shares commenced by 3G Capital Partners prices and increases in size.

Boosts offering by 4M shares to 24M.

Bloomberg reports offering price at $73.50-$75.50 per share, representing 1.40%-4.01% discount to yesterday's close.

Offering relates to exchange notices received by Restaurant Brands International Limited Partnership from 3G affiliate HL1 17 LP.

QSR won't sell any common shares in the offering and won't receive any proceeds from the sale.

The aggregate number of Exchangeable Units and common shares will not change as a result of the transactions.