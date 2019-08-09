More on Ultra Petroleum Q2 earnings

Ultra Petroleum (UPL) said that Q2 production exceeded guidance, however, production of 62.5 bcfe was 12% lower Y/Y and comprised of 59.8 Bcf of natural gas and 449.2 Mbbls of oil & condensate.

Natural gas production was 11% lower and oil production was 33% lower than Q2 2018

Total controllable cash costs of $0.34/Mcfe, was at the low end of guidance

Total revenues decreased 18% to $155.4M on lower production and oil pricing.

Net realized price was $2.45/Mcfe, excluding derivative settlements, and $2.51 per Mcfe, including derivatives.

Reported net income of $57M, a turnaround from loss of $21M, however on adjusted basis net income fell to $4.1M from 34M

In Q3, the Company plans to reduce its operated drilling program to a single rig, and further reduce capital investment in 2019 to ~$260M - $290M, reduction of ~18%, from the midpoint initial guidance.

With this revision, UPL also slightly reduced 2019 production to to 238 to 244 Bcfe

Expects to generate positive free cash flow beginning Q3 2019

