Stocks pull back; chip stocks stung by Huawei report

Stocks open with modest losses, easing from a two-day rally that had pulled the S&P into the green after Monday's big drop; Dow -0.3% , S&P -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.6% .

Shares of chipmakers are showing weakness following a report that the Trump administration will delay licenses that would have allowed U.S. companies to sell to Huawei.

European markets trade lower as Italian banks plunge amid political turmoil, with Germany's DAX -0.9% , France's CAC -0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.7% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows the trade-sensitive materials ( -0.6% ), industrials ( -0.6% ) and information technology ( -0.5% ) groups lagging, while utilities ( +0.4% ), health care ( +0.2% ) and real estate ( +0.2% ) outperform.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.60% and the 10-year yield flat at 1.71%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.55.