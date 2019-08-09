Wesco Aircraft Holdings +6.7% post Q3 results

Wesco Aircraft (WAIR +6.7% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 7.8% Y/Y to $442.4M.

Gross margin declined 145 bps to 23.9%, the increase principally driven by higher sales volume, partially offset by a decline in gross margin.

Operating margin declined 205 bps to 5.1%; the decline reflects higher SG&A expenses, partially offset by higher gross profit.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 62 bps to 10.2%.

SG&A expenses totaled $83.4M (+11.2% Y/Y); incurred more cost to support the increase in sales volume, as well as a heavier phase of Wesco 2020 execution.

Net cash provided by operating activities totalled $55.7M & FCF was $47.2M, compared Y/Y with negative $31.5M.

2019 Outlook: Expect net sales to increase at a mid-to-high-digit percentage rate compared to fiscal 2018. Also continues to expect higher sales volume which drives a high-single-digit percentage increase in adj. EBITDA in fiscal 2019.

