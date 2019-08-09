Summit Midstream Partners ticks lower on Q2 earnings miss

Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP -9.2% ) reported Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $68.6M down 6.6% Y/Y, however increased 7.6% sequentially from combined Utica Shale and Ohio Gathering segments

Distributable cash flow of $38.4M, and distribution coverage ratio of 1.62x

Aggregate average daily throughput for natural gas decreased 24% to 1,368 MMcf/day, and for liquids increased 6.1% to 94.3 Mbbl/day.

Revenue declined 22% to $99.6M, with net income of $4.8M as compared to loss of $~$50M

Announced FID and JV partner for Double E Pipeline, which has secured 10-year take-or-pay volume commitments for a substantial majority of its 1.35 Bcf/d of throughput capacity

SMLP owns 70% of Double E; consolidated capex is estimated at ~$500M with SMLP's share of ~$350M of which majority to be incurred in 2020 and 2021.

Also tripled DJ Basin processing capacity with June 2019 commissioning of 60 MMcf/d plant; current volumes are ~50% higher than reported in Q2

For 2019, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be at the low end of $295M - $315M, primarily due to a more moderated ramp of volume growth in Permian Basin and Utica Shale segments

Previously: Summit Midstream EPS misses by $0.16, misses on revenue (Aug. 9)