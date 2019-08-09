No new timeline for JEDI cloud award - DoD

Update with more details from the Pentagon:

The JEDI selection process wasn't paused by Esper's review, but there isn't a rush to issue the contract.

In a fact sheet, the Pentagon says it's a "myth" that JEDI is a $10B, 10-year sole-source deal.

JEDI has a $1M minimum for a two-year base period with options to extend of a decade, which adds up to $10B if all the options are exercised. The DoD isn't locked in beyond that two-year period.

The Pentagon says the favoritism accusation "has been brought by a single company that was determined to be noncompetitive," referring to Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Original post: Department of Defense CIO Dana Deasy says it's not possible to predict the award date of the up to $10B, winner-takes-all Pentagon cloud contract.

Earlier this year, the Pentagon revealed Amazon (AMZN -0.6% ) and Microsoft (MSFT -1% ) as the award finalists and said a decision would come in August.

Last month, President Trump tweeted that other companies have spoken to him about the unfairness of the contract, which rivals fear favors Amazon due to its market size.

New Defense Secretary Mark Esper is currently reviewing the program.

Source: Bloomberg.