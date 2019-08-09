Semis red as Trump talks China

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slips 1.3% compared to the 0.9% dip for the tech sector after President Donald Trump speaks with White House reporters about the trade war.

Trump says"it’s going very well with China," but the U.S. isn't ready to make a deal.

Trump: "In the case of China, the tariffs have been amazing."

He notes that the U.S. called China out on currency manipulation and says Beijing brought its numbers back rapidly.

