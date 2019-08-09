PG&E posts adjusted Q2 earnings beat, $3.9B in wildfire related charges

PG&E (PCG +0.7% ) edges higher after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings but a 7% Y/Y decline in revenues to $3.94B.

PG&E says it incurred $3.9B, or $3.1B after-tax, in charges related to claims associated with California wildfires in 2017 and 2018; including the charges, PG&E's Q2 losses totaled $2.55B, or $4.83/share, compared with a loss of $984M, or $1.91/share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company says it has nearly completed enhanced and accelerated inspections of its electric infrastructure in high fire-threat areas and is addressing immediate safety risks as they are identified.

PG&E does not provide full-year guidance due to the continuing uncertainty related to the 2017-18 wildfires, the Chapter 11 proceedings, and legislative and regulatory reforms.