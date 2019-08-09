OceanFirst Financial bags two acquisitions valued at ~$285M total

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) slides 4.2% after agreeing to acquire Tinton Falls, NJ-based Two River Bancorp (TRCB +45.9% ) for ~$182.8M and New York, NY-based Country Bank Holding (OTCPK:CYHC) for ~$102.2M.

Sees deals adding 8% to EPS in 2021 and ~5% tangible book value per share at closing with projected earnback period of less than four years using cross-over method.

Will issue 0.6663 shares of OceanFirst common stock and $5.375 in cash for each share of Two River common stock; based on OCFC's closing price on Aug. 8, the deal values Two River shares at ~$20.79 apiece.

CYHC shareholders will get 2,000 shares of OCFC common stock for each share of CYHC common stock, valuing CYHC shares at about $46,280.00 apiece based on OCFC's closing price on Aug.8.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.